Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari trolled for getting whitening treatments
Pakistani celebrity couples have been receiving flak for their lifestyle choices. This time around, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are at the receiving end of moral policing.
The NaqabZan star and her husband have created a ruckus online as their picture has gone viral on social media.
The aforementioned photo shows the couple in a clinic for their whitening treatment. Spreading like wildfire, the drip is suspected to be a whitening cocktail that is used to enhance the skin colour to fairer tines.
The keyboard warrior did not hesitate to criticize Saboor and Ali for getting whitening injections and further normalizing it by posting pictures. Here are some of the comments they received.
On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Nehar co-starring Areeba Habib Shafaat Ali and Osama Tahir.
