Reham Khan, husband Mirza Bilal relive Wedding Day magic in anniversary photoshoot

KARACHI – British-Pakistani journo, and author, Reham Khan stunned everyone with ‘Magic of Love’ as she marked her anniversary with her husband with a viral photoshoot.

Khan celebrated the day with a romantic photoshoot alongside her husband Mirza Bilal. To mark the occasion, the duo dropped candid pictures. Reflecting on their journey together, Reham and Bilal relive their wedding day memories through a stunning photoshoot.

The pictures show them wearing traditional outfits as they give perfect vibes in their matching attire. Their love and commitment to each other were beautifully showcased in the images, making the shoot a heartfelt tribute to their shared journey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reham Khan (@officialrehamkhan)

Meanwhile, fans and social media users celebrated couple’s love and offer their congratulations. Reham’s anniversary photoshoot received widespread praise, with many calling it “couple goals” and expressing admiration for the couple’s strong relationship. Some even trolled Reham for his bold stance on several political issues.

Reham Khan and Bilal Mirza share how they met for the first time

 

