Maryam Faisal Video Leak: Who is behind Leaked Scandal of TikTok star?

KARACHI – Pakistani TikTok stars continue to face privacy breaches as several social media influencers made headlines for all wrong reasons, and the latest to join the list is Maryam Faisal.

TikTok star Maryam Faisal’s private pictures hit social media and went viral in no time, causing widespread outrage among social media fans.

The obscene content shows a girl resembling Maryam in an intimate situation with a male person, though the authenticity of the content has not been confirmed by the victim so far.

As fans are baffled by the saga of video leaks, Maryam Faisal has yet to comment on the situation, and her silence has only fueled speculation online.

Maryam Faisal is known for funny TikTok content. Her account @maryamfaisa1100 got millions of likes on TikTok as as she used to post dance videos, lip-sync edits, and other daily lifestyle content.

Maryam becomes the latest social media star amid back-to-back privacy breaches involving top TikTokers in Pakistan. Earlier, similar clips of Manahil Malik, Kanwal Aftab, and Imsha Rehman sparked discussions.

It also led to renewed calls for stronger digital privacy protections and legal reforms to address the growing issue of online harassment.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

