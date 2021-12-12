Rajinikanth celebrates 71st birthday
Web Desk
05:32 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
Rajinikanth celebrates 71st birthday
Share

Indian superstar Rajinikanth, known as 'Thalaiva' marked his 71st birthday today.

The superstar's millions of fans took to Internet and flooded social media sites with love and wishes for their favourite star.

While fans and fellow co-stars took to their social media handle to celebrate the actor’s birthday like a festival, actor and producer Dhanush also showered the Thalaiva with birthday wishes.

Raanjhanaa actor wished his father-in-law, saying, "Happy birthday my thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much," followed by a string of heart emoticons.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in film Annaatthe. The film, which received mixed reviews by the audience and critics, managed to earn pretty good at the box office.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will be seen in Bollywood film Atrangi Re, opposite Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

More From This Category
Zarnish Khan’s new dance video goes viral
04:40 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
Mansha Pasha and Junaid Khan’s ramp walk video ...
03:40 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
Nadia Hussain’s new video in bold dress goes ...
02:50 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
Shaan urges PM Imran to ban all Indian content in ...
12:47 PM | 12 Dec, 2021
Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s daughter ties the knot ...
08:16 PM | 11 Dec, 2021
Maryam Nawaz looks stunning at son's wedding ...
05:42 PM | 11 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rajinikanth celebrates 71st birthday
05:32 PM | 12 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr