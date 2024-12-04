Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits all time of 105,000 amid hopes for interest rate cut

Pakistan Stock Exchange Touches 92000 Points On Hopes Of Interest Rate Cut

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its upward momentum, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 105,000 level during early trading.

Before noon, the index tgained 856.84 points, reaching 105,415.91, a 0.82% increase, as investors remained optimistic about a potential further reduction in the country’s key policy rate.

The record rally is attributed to growing investor expectations that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce a substantial rate cut in its upcoming monetary policy meeting on December 16, 2024. A report from Topline Securities, published on Tuesday, suggests the central bank could reduce the key policy rate by at least 200 basis points, following improvements in economic indicators and a slowdown in inflation.

A leading brokerage house said the high real interest rates, which stood at 1,010 basis points in November 2024—well above the historical average of 200-300 basis points—are further fueling expectations of a rate cut.

The positive momentum follows a strong performance on Tuesday, when the KSE-100 Index surged by nearly 1,300 points, closing above 104,000, marking a new all-time high.

In global markets, Asian equities faced pressure, with the KOSPI index in South Korea falling nearly 2% amid political unrest in the country. The South Korean won initially strengthened due to suspected government intervention but remained near its two-year low against the dollar. The MSCI Asia-Pacific index, which includes Samsung Electronics, dropped 0.32% on Wednesday.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 4 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 278.9
Euro EUR 288.85 291.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.35 351.85
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.6 741.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.2 200.6
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 39.01 39.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.36 35.71
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.95 904.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.93 62.53
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.27 164.27
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.88 25.18
Omani Riyal OMR 718 726.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.65 76.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Krona SEK 25.2 25.5
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search