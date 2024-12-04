Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

South Africa Tour: Babar Azam In, Fakhar Zaman Out from Pakistan Squad

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed squads for the highly anticipated tour of South Africa, set to kick off on December 10.

This extensive tour will feature a series of three T20 internationals, three One Day Internationals (ODIs), and two Test matches, providing a vital platform for the team to fine-tune their skills ahead of ICC Champions Trophy.

Mohammad Rizwan will lead the ODI and T20I squads while Shan Masood got helm of Test squad.

Green Team enters this tour with momentum following a solid performance against Zimbabwe, where they claimed victory in the ODI series 2-1 and took a 2-0 lead in the T20I matches. Notably, they also celebrated a historic 2-1 ODI series win in Australia, their first in 22 years, despite facing a whitewash in the T20 format.

Among the standout selections, Babar Azam has been included in all three squads, reflecting his importance to the team’s strategy. Sufyan Moqim, and Mohammad Abbas, returning to the Test setup after a hiatus.

T20I Squad

– Mohammad Rizwan (Captain & Wicketkeeper)
– Abrar Ahmed
– Babar Azam
– Haris Rauf
– Jahandad Khan
– Mohammad Abbas Afridi
– Mohammad Hasnain
– Muhammad Irfan Khan
– Omair Bin Yousuf
– Saim Ayub
– Salman Ali Agha
– Shaheen Shah Afridi
– Sufyan Moqim
– Tayyab Tahir
– Usman Khan (Wicketkeeper)

ODI Squad
– Mohammad Rizwan (Captain & Wicketkeeper)
– Abdullah Shafique
– Abrar Ahmed
– Babar Azam
– Haris Rauf
– Kamran Ghulam
– Mohammad Hasnain
– Muhammad Irfan Khan
– Naseem Shah
– Saim Ayub
– Salman Ali Agha
– Shaheen Shah Afridi
– Sufyan Moqim
– Tayyab Tahir
– Usman Khan (Wicketkeeper)

Test Squad
– Shan Masood (Captain)
– Saud Shakeel (Vice-Captain)
– Aamir Jamal
– Abdullah Shafique
– Babar Azam
– Haseebullah (Wicketkeeper)
– Kamran Ghulam
– Khurram Shahzad
– Mir Hamza
– Mohammad Abbas
– Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper)
– Naseem Shah
– Noman Ali
– Saim Ayub
– Salman Ali Agha

Pakistan vs South Africa tour Schedule

**December 10**: 1st T20I (Durban)
– **December 13**: 2nd T20I (Centurion)
– **December 14**: 3rd T20I (Johannesburg)
– **December 17**: 1st ODI (Paarl)
– **December 19**: 2nd ODI (Cape Town)
– **December 22**: 3rd ODI (Johannesburg)
– **December 26-30**: 1st Test (Centurion)
– **January 3-7**: 2nd Test (Cape Town)

 

