Ridhima Pandit responds to reports of marriage to Shubman Gill

TV actor Ridhima Pandit has addressed rumors about her supposed marriage to cricketer Shubman Gill. Reports recently surfaced claiming that the "Bahu Hamari Rajinikant" actor was set to marry Gill in December 2024. As speculation grew, Ridhima decided to clear the air. She firmly stated that these rumors are false.

Ridhima took to Instagram Stories to set the record straight. In a video, she said, "I woke up to numerous calls from journalists asking about my marriage, but what marriage? I am not getting married. If something significant like this were happening in my life, I would announce it myself. There is no truth to these claims."

Shubman Gill has not yet responded to the marriage rumors. Previously, he was rumored to be dating Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Media reports had speculated that the wedding would take place in December 2024 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and that Ridhima and Shubman wanted to keep it a secret. Additionally, some reports claimed that no phones or media coverage would be allowed at the alleged wedding.

Ridhima Pandit is well-known for her roles in television shows like "Bahu Hamari Rajnikant" and "Khatra Khatra Khatra." She appeared on "Bigg Boss OTT" season 1 in 2021 and was the second runner-up on "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9" in 2019. She also starred in the web series "Hum - I'm Because of Us."

Recently, Ridhima made headlines after accusing the producer of her previous show "Shubh Shagun" of harassment and not clearing her dues, calling his behavior unacceptable.