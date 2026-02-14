Over 75 officers shown the door at NCCIA amid failed regularization efforts

ISLAMABAD – National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) continues to remain in news and now over 75 officers from Deputy Directors to Inspectors found their contracts terminated after brief three-month extension expired. The agency’s technical, forensic, and investigation teams, once bustling with activity, are now facing an unprecedented vacuum.

The Cyber Crime Agency terminated contracts of 77 officers, marking one of the largest workforce reductions in the agency’s history. This decision comes after 3-month contract extension expired.

Attempts to regularize these officers under existing rules failed, forcing the agency to take this drastic step. The dismissals hit the agency’s core technical, forensic, and investigative teams, predominantly affecting Grades 16 to 18 personnel.

Amid overhaul of this agency. 4 Deputy Directors, 47 Assistant Directors, 18 Inspectors, 7 Technical Officers and one Office Superintendent were sacked. Officials warn that this sudden purge could seriously disrupt ongoing investigations and delay pending applications, leaving critical cases in limbo.

Amid sweeping dismissals, there is one exception. Asad Fakhruddin, Assistant Director of Investigation, will retain his position until the completion of a high-profile inquiry.

In bid to fill growing vacuum, NCCIA Director General has already submitted a PC-1 proposal for approval to recruit 258 new staff members. Until these new recruits arrive, the agency faces the daunting task of managing an expanding workload with a drastically reduced team.