YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Arooba indicted in gambling app case

LAHORE – A court in Lahore on Monday framed charges against YouTuber Saadur Rehman, commonly known as Ducky Bhai, in a case related to promotion of a gambling app.

Judicial Magistrate Naeem Watto indicted Ducky Bhai, his wife Arooba jatoi and others who were present in court during the hearing.

The YouTuber rejected the allegation. The court has summoned witnesses record statements on February 23.

The case dates back to August 17, when Ducky was detained at Lahore Airport while attempting to travel abroad, facing allegations of money laundering via gambling apps.

The Lahore High Court had granted him bail of Rs. 10 lakh, and he was released on November 26.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had registered the case against the social media celebrity.

Following his release, Ducky Bhai apologized to the entire nation after 100 days of silence following his release in the gambling apps case.

He uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, and at the beginning, he said that if anyone thinks the purpose of this video is to justify the FIR against him, he apologizes. He clarified that if his content has ever had a negative impact, he sincerely apologizes to the entire nation.

He added that his intention has always been to entertain people and bring something new. If, knowingly or unknowingly, he uploaded content that caused any negative impact or promoted something harmful, he apologizes to the nation.

He further stated that he will see the legal proceedings to the end, is fully ready to cooperate with the court, and will accept whatever decision the judge makes regarding his case.

Ducky Bhai said in the video that he wanted to share the experience of himself and his family over the past three and a half months. He recalled that on August 16, 2025, he woke up feeling happy because they had arranged a gathering at home with all guests present. After the event, they prepared for an international event.