Babar Azam sends Shaban wishes on Instagram
08:26 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
Share
LAHORE – Babar Azam, Pakistan’s skipper of all-format cricket, Tuesday wished his fans and followers on Shaban, the eighth month of Islamic calendar, and hoped that this month would help everyone prepare for the Ramazan, month of fasting.
"Shaban Mubarak to everyone out there. May this month help us prepare for the blessed month of Ramazan by practising mercy and kindness," he said in an Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
"It is all about doing good to others, whether Muslim or non-Muslims and demand nothing in return," Azam said.
The month of Shaban began today (March 16) as moon was not sighted in Pakistan on Sunday.
- PDM postpones long march against PTI government09:22 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
-
- Babar Azam sends Shaban wishes on Instagram08:26 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
- Outgoing Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar holds farewell meeting with ...07:59 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
-
- Haseeb Hasan drops teaser of Dhoop Ki Deewar on Ahad-Sajal's first ...06:41 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
-
- Tere Bajre Di Rakhi – TikTok star Jannat Mirza all set to make her ...04:50 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021