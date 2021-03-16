Babar Azam sends Shaban wishes on Instagram

08:26 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – Babar Azam, Pakistan’s skipper of all-format cricket, Tuesday wished his fans and followers on Shaban, the eighth month of Islamic calendar, and hoped that this month would help everyone prepare for the Ramazan, month of fasting.

"Shaban Mubarak to everyone out there. May this month help us prepare for the blessed month of Ramazan by practising mercy and kindness," he said in an Instagram post.

"It is all about doing good to others, whether Muslim or non-Muslims and demand nothing in return," Azam said.

The month of Shaban began today (March 16) as moon was not sighted in Pakistan on Sunday. 

