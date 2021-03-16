Aima Baig and Ali Zafar star in ISPR’s Pakistan Day song
This Pakistan Day, Ali Zafar and Aima Baig have collaborated to incite the spirit of patriotism in the hearts of millions of Pakistanis.
Written by Abid Ahsan, Pakistani military's latest song Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil was uploaded on the ISPR’s official YouTube handle.
Highlighting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s message of solidarity, the song opens up with Quaid addressing the nation.“We have rendered great sacrifices for achieving Pakistan.”
The spectacular singer duo is dressed in variations of green with Zafar donning a waistcoat over a white kurta and Baig looking beautiful in shalwar kameez.
Zafar and Baig have truly put their heart and soul into this song and the visually stunning usic video features various military parades and ‘Pakistan Day’ celebrations at Minar-e Pakistan, Pakistan Monument, Faisal Mosque, Badshahi Mosque and other destinations.
Moreover, the video also pays homage to frontline health workers and late legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara.
