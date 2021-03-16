Aima Baig and Ali Zafar star in ISPR’s Pakistan Day song
Web Desk
09:15 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
Aima Baig and Ali Zafar star in ISPR’s Pakistan Day song
Share

This Pakistan Day, Ali Zafar and Aima Baig have collaborated to incite the spirit of patriotism in the hearts of millions of Pakistanis. 

Written by Abid Ahsan, Pakistani military's latest song Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil was uploaded on the ISPR’s official YouTube handle.

Highlighting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s message of solidarity, the song opens up with Quaid addressing the nation.“We have rendered great sacrifices for achieving Pakistan.”

The spectacular singer duo is dressed in variations of green with Zafar donning a waistcoat over a white kurta and Baig looking beautiful in shalwar kameez.

Zafar and Baig have truly put their heart and soul into this song and the visually stunning usic video features various military parades and  ‘Pakistan Day’ celebrations at Minar-e Pakistan, Pakistan Monument, Faisal Mosque, Badshahi Mosque and other destinations.

Moreover, the video also pays homage to frontline health workers and late legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara.

Fans ask Ali Zafar when he's going to release his ... 07:41 PM | 15 Mar, 2021

Rockstar Ali Zafar has proved to be one of the most famous and loved celebrities of Pakistan.  In a quirky ...

More From This Category
Haseeb Hasan drops teaser of Dhoop Ki Deewar on ...
06:41 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
Hira Mani channels her inner Halime Sultan on ...
07:43 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
Tere Bajre Di Rakhi – TikTok star Jannat Mirza ...
04:50 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
Oscar 2021 – Riz Ahmed becomes the first Muslim ...
02:21 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
OPPO welcomes Maya Ali as the newest addition to ...
01:05 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
Indian, British media falsely report imprisonment ...
10:45 AM | 16 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig and Ali Zafar star in ISPR’s Pakistan Day song
09:15 PM | 16 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr