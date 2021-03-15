Fans ask Ali Zafar when he's going to release his next single, Rockstar singer reacts
Rockstar Ali Zafar has proved to be one of the most famous and loved celebrities of Pakistan.
In a quirky Question n Answer session on Twitter, the 40-year-old asked the fans to drop their questions, which he will answer.
"It’s a good Sunday. Let’s do a Q&A. Ask me anything. "
It’s a good Sunday. Let’s do a Q&A. Ask me anything. #askAZ— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 14, 2021
Zafar's fans were curious if he is thinking about releasing the album again since it's been a long time he had revealed his song.
To which the Channo crooner revealed that his new song is in the pipeline “Husn”.
Shockingly, Zafar also received a hilarious marriage proposal from a fan from the Netherlands.
“Anything? Hmmmm…. Will you marry me?”, she tweeted.
Anything? Hmmmm...— Cynthia R. Sitara (@Cynthia_Sitara) March 14, 2021
WILL YOU MARRY ME?💘#askAZ
in some other realm ;)
Ali Zafar had a witty yet sensible reply over it. He said, “Yaar ye thora mushkil ho jaaye ga (That would be a little difficult). hope you understand.”
Yaar ye thora mushkil ho jaaye ga. hope you understand.— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 14, 2021
Moreover, a Twitter user asked the singer "what did you learn these days?" to which he replied "Patience."
One thing you learned in these times? #AskAZ— Zainab Munir (@zainabmunir03) March 14, 2021
Patience.— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 14, 2021
Zafar and Aima Baig collaborated with his latest song Aik Qoum, Aik Manzil which was released by ISPR to commemorate Pakistan Resolution Day.
