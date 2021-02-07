“Ab Kya Kar Diya Maine?” Ali Zafar asks fans after release of PSL 2021 anthem
Share
LAHORE – Singer-actor Ali Zafar trends on Twitter after the anthem of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 was unveiled last night. The release of the latest PSL song irks many cricket lovers as they expressed their disappointment over ‘Groove Mera’.
The recent anthem of PSL, composed by Xulfi and Adnan Dhool, stars Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners.
The reactions over the ‘Groove Mera’ trend on Twitter as many netizens vented out their disapproval for the official song and requested Ali to come up with a new composition. Soon after the trend, the wondered Teefa in trouble actor tweets "Ab kya ker diya mein ne? [What have I done now?]
Here’s some of the reaction of his followers.
Ye kya Bawaseer bana deye hu pic.twitter.com/NAoW8bkZGc— Aizaz Ahmad Khan ???????? (@aizaz_pakistani) February 6, 2021
آپکی بددعائیں لگ رہی ہیںpic.twitter.com/TOG86qxrl2— Rashid Hafeez Abbasi (@rashidabbasy) February 6, 2021
Meanwhile Ali Zafar : pic.twitter.com/aFa5UahYQC— KHURRAM NASEER ???????? (@BhattiGalSun) February 6, 2021
Bhai ye hua ha aj???? pic.twitter.com/mirdi5Ap9s— A SAD???????? (AMMAR ????) (@farig_tareen) February 6, 2021
- “Ab Kya Kar Diya Maine?” Ali Zafar asks fans after release of PSL ...11:47 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- PaK vs SA, Rawalpindi Test, Day 4 - Live Stream & Live Score11:41 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
-
- #K2WinterExpedition – Search operations fail to locate Ali Sadpara, ...10:28 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan reports 1,346 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths09:50 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Exit West – Obamas production to adapt Pakistani author's novel ...06:18 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- Solidarity Day – Pakistani celebs voice support for Kashmiris03:38 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- 'Main Tera' – Azaan Sami Khan set to release debut album04:39 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
-
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021