“Ab Kya Kar Diya Maine?” Ali Zafar asks fans after release of PSL 2021 anthem

LAHORE – Singer-actor Ali Zafar trends on Twitter after the anthem of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 was unveiled last night. The release of the latest PSL song irks many cricket lovers as they expressed their disappointment over ‘Groove Mera’.

The recent anthem of PSL, composed by Xulfi and Adnan Dhool, stars Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners.

The reactions over the ‘Groove Mera’ trend on Twitter as many netizens vented out their disapproval for the official song and requested Ali to come up with a new composition. Soon after the trend, the wondered Teefa in trouble actor tweets "Ab kya ker diya mein ne? [What have I done now?]

Here’s some of the reaction of his followers.

