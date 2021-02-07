Bodybuilder shot dead for resisting robbery bid in Karachi
Share
KARACHI – Karachi bodybuilding champion and Mr. Central Farooq Rafiq shot dead over putting up resistance to a robbery bid in Surjani Town on Saturday.
The police said a bodybuilder in the provincial capital was shot dead by unidentified men during a robbery bid. The incident occurred at a real-estate agency in Surjani Town where a group of six men tried to rob former Mr. Central but he fought back.
The officer added that Rafiq attacked with a glass on the head of one of the suspects on which one of the robbers opened fire at him. He died on the spot.
TikTokers Muskan, Aamir among four shot dead in ... 10:52 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – At least four people including two TikTok influencers lost their lives as unknown attackers opened fire ...
The body has been shifted for a post-mortem examination and further investigations are underway.
The deceased was a bodybuilding champion and had won multiple competitions. He was also titled with titles of Karachi Champion and Mr Central.
Woman declared dead in Pakistan comes back to ... 11:19 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
MULTAN – A woman who was pronounced deceased yesterday at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital literally returned from ...
- Bodybuilder shot dead for resisting robbery bid in Karachi12:30 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- “Ab Kya Kar Diya Maine?” Ali Zafar asks fans after release of PSL ...11:47 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- PaK vs SA, Rawalpindi Test, Day 4 - Live Stream & Live Score11:41 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
-
- #K2WinterExpedition – Search operations fail to locate Ali Sadpara, ...10:28 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Exit West – Obamas production to adapt Pakistani author's novel ...06:18 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- Solidarity Day – Pakistani celebs voice support for Kashmiris03:38 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
- 'Main Tera' – Azaan Sami Khan set to release debut album04:39 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
-
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021