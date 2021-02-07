Moonis Elahi goes nostalgic, shares a rare picture of father with CM Buzdar
01:25 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
Moonis Elahi goes nostalgic, shares a rare picture of father with CM Buzdar
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Moonis Elahi shared a ‘memorable’ throwback picture of father Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and current Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday.

Taking it to the microblogging site, Moonis wrote, “Memorable picture of the time when Ch Parvez Elahi was CM Punjab and Usman Buzdar was Tehsil Nazim.”

Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi was Chief Minister of Punjab from 29 November 2002 to 18 November 2007. Sardar Usman Buzdar joined Pakistan Muslim League (Q) in 2001 and he was elected Tehsil Nazim of Tribal Area (Koh-e-Sulieman) same year where he served until 2008.

