#K2WinterExpedition – FM phones Icelandic counterpart, discuss missing mountaineers
Web Desk
01:45 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his Icelandic counterpart Gudlaugur Thor Thórdarson to discuss the issue of missing mountaineers, MOFA said Saturday.

Qureshi apprised the Iceland Foreign Minister about the steps taken by Pakistan to search and rescue John Snorri and other climbers. Pakistan will spare no effort and will extend all possible support in this regard, he explained Gudlaugur.

On the other hand, the foreign minister of Iceland appreciated the efforts to find Snorri and other climbers by Pakistani authorities.

A special team has been formed on day 2 of the search of missing Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his companions. Four local mountaineers and two helicopters of the Pakistan Army are taking part in the search.

Earlier on Saturday, search operations launched by Pakistan Army fail to find Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri, and MP Mohr. Three of the missing mountaineers have not contacted since Friday. Two of the Pakistan Army choppers started a search and rescue mission to find the missing climbers who at the time had not been contacted for over 30 hours. Another search operation is underway today. 

