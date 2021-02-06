‘Savage Mountain’ – Ali Sadpara, other climbers missing amid #K2winter2021 ascent
02:29 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army has started a search and rescue operation to find out three missing climbers including Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri, and Juan Pablo at K2 Mountain.

Sources said it's being more than 30 hours at the base camp, and there has been no news of any of the mountaineers as their GPS trackers have stopped working. The missing mountaineers started the final summit push from C III on 5th Feb at 1 AM.

It was reported on February 5, that they were together till Bottleneck around 10 AM, and were ready towards the final summit.

Earlier, Muhammad Ali Sadpara became the first Pakistani mountaineer to summit K2 in winter & summer. He also holds the title to summit Nanga Parbat in winter. Sadpara also scaled Gasherbrum-I, Gasherbrum-II, Broad Peak, Lhotse peak, Makalu peak, Manaslu peak in Nepal.

A Bulgarian mountaineer fell to his death during the same K2 expedition. He was the second person to die on the world’s second-highest mountain in weeks.

