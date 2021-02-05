Ali Sadpara and his son become first Pakistanis to scale K2 in winters 
Web Desk
10:04 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Ali Sadpara and his son become first Pakistanis to scale K2 in winters 
Share

ISLAMABAD – Famous mountaineer Mohammed Ali Sadpara, along with his son Sajid Sadpara and Iceland mountaineer John Snorry, made history for Pakistan, by conquering K2, world’s second highest peak, in winters on Friday.

Sadpara waved Pakistan flag at the top of the savage mountain at 5pm local time. Sajid and his fathers have become first Pakistanis to scale K2 in winters.

Sadpara, his son, and their friend John Snorri had earlier planned to summit the mountain that had not been scaled in winter until a few weeks ago when a Nepalese team conquered the peak for the first time in winter. However, the expedition was postponed due to a bad weather.

#K2Winter2021 – Nepali Sherpas break winter ... 04:10 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – A 10-member team of Nepali climbers become the first mountaineers to summit world's second highest ...

Winter expeditions are more dangerous than in summer as fresh snow makes the slopes powdery, making it harder to gain solid footing for the climbers. A Bulgarian mountaineer has recently slipped and fell while returning to Camp-3 and search is underway to find him.

More From This Category
Here is 8-step procedure for coronavirus ...
10:52 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Will raise salaries of govt employees in next ...
10:28 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Bulgarian climber dies during K2 expedition in ...
09:20 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Pakistani MMA fighter stuns Indian opponent in 56 ...
08:25 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
Porsche-Pakistan CEO runs off with Rs800 million, ...
08:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2021
From Kotli, PM Imran urges world to fulfill ...
06:59 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Neha Dhupia recalls fat shaming incidents after she gained 25 kilos
06:27 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr