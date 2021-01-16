K2Winter2021 – Nepali Sherpas break winter record to climb 'savage mountain'

ISLAMABAD – Over 60 mountaineers have joined on Pakistan’s mighty K2, contesting to conquer one of the world’s last major climbing challenges.

Climbing the summit in winter, four teams with dozens of climbers and sherpas between them have begun climbing the savage mountain.

In a pursuit toward a historic summit, four of the Nepali Sherpas broke the previous record during winters of climbing as high as 26,000 feet.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said the maximum height achieved by any mountaineers in winters was 25,320 feet.

#K2winter2021



10 Nepali Sherpas written history at #K2, nicknamed savage mountain, king of North, most dangerous and most challenging, second highest peak in the world #K2, the only eight thousanders peaks without climbed in winter.



©Nirmal Pujara pic.twitter.com/nkOrfgFbWM — #BeautifulPakistan🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@LandofPakistan) January 16, 2021

ACP Secretary Karrar Haidri said tomorrow, four of the members including Nirmal Purja, Mingma David, Mingma Tenzi, and Mingma Gyalje will leave Camp 4 and try for a summit push if the weather remains fine, adding their fifth climbing partner Sona Sherpa turned back.

Leader of the Sherpa, Purja said combined effort made some remarkable progress on Friday afternoon.

View of Bottle neck- the last major impediment before the summit of K2#K2winter2021 #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/MNXeqkDREz — Travel Pakistan (@DiscoverPK_) January 16, 2021

According to the ACP officials, as per the mega plan, big well done to our team led by Mingma G with Mingma David Sherpa, Mingma Tenzi Sherpa and Sona Sherpa for successfully fixing lines up to Camp 4 at 7,800m, the highest altitude ever gained at K2 in winters.

The official also noted that a Nepali Sherpa was seriously injured while moving from the Japanese Camp to Camp 1 and was evacuated to Base Camp with the help of other.

International winter expedition team leader Chhang Dawa also hailed the climbers. Posting on photo-sharing application, he said, Nepalese Team planned to stop 10m below the summit, form a group ( all 10 climbers) and get the summit together!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhang Dawa Sherpa ???????? (@14dawa)

It is to be noted that the 8,611 meter-high K2 is the only peak that has never been conquered in the winter, and has become one of the biggest challenges for experienced climbers.