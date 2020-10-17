ATC extends bail of PML-N leaders till Oct 20 in NAB office clash case

LAHORE – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders till October 20 in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore office clash case which occurred on the appearance of PML-N party vice president Maryam Nawaz.

According to details, Rana Sanaullah, Captain (r) Safdar and other party leaders were granted with the bail.

A clash erupted between outraged PML-N workers, accompanied Maryam Nawaz from Jati Umrah to the NAB office in a convoy, pelted stones at police as Maryam Nawaz reached the NAB office in a case pertaining to illegal transfer of 180 acres of land in Raiwind.