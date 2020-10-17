Why has Ayeza Khan unfollowed Amna Ilyas on Instagram?

Lately, Amna Ilyas has been going on about banning fairness creams, speaking against body shaming and promoting the concept of self-love.

However, she always seems to find herself in the middle of some controversy because of the way she’s trying to spread her message.

She was recently being called for for her double standards as an old video of her resurfaced, where she was fat shaming former model Aminah Haq.

And now It seems like Ilyas is about to get messy with another fellow artist.

Recently, Ayeza Khan starred in a fairness bread ad and Ilyas made a spoof video to show her displeasure.

The ‘Baaji’ star was dressed up exactly like Khan, saying the exact same lines as her and in the end she dumps her face in flour.

Following this, the ‘Mere Pass Tum Ho’ star clapped back at Amna and dropped in some advice for her to avoid making headlines for the wrong reasons.

“My dear Amna, you have worked so hard to build this career for yourself and there’s so much more wiring for you in the future. Don’t indulge in this mess. My best wishes and love will always be with you,” said Ayeza.

Ilyas soon responded to Ayeza’s message and questioned as to why she unfollowed her.

“@ayezakhan.ak love you too! This is such brilliant advice and I’ll need many more from you in the future. So, why have you unfollowed me?”

