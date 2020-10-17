Pakistan handled coronavirus pandemic better than India: Rahul Gandhi
Web Desk
12:30 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
NEW DELHI – Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi slamming the Narendra Modi government over its poor handling of COVID-19 pandemic as total case surged by 7.43 Million.

“Another solid achievement by the BJP government. Even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled COVID better than India,” Gandhi said while sharing the projected growth of countries in 2020-21.

The graph shared by the Congress leader predicted that Pakistan’s economy would suffer a significantly smaller contraction (0.4%) compared to other South Asian countries. India (10.3%), Afghanistan (5%), and Sri Lanka (4.6%) are on the list.

India’s tally of COVID-19 infections stood at 7.37 million on Friday, having risen by 63,371 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed. Deaths from Covid-19 infections rose by 895 to 112,161, the ministry said.

Adding nearly a million cases in just 13 days, India surpassed the 7 Million digits. South Asian country has now the second-highest tally after the United States in the world.

Experts say that India’s tally may not be reliable because of poor reporting and inadequate health infrastructure. India is also relying heavily on antigen tests, which are faster but less accurate than traditional RT-PCR tests.

