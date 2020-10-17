Man injured after huge fire erupted in Karachi’s SITE factory
Web Desk
12:34 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
Man injured after huge fire erupted in Karachi’s SITE factory
Share

KARACHI – A man sustained burn injuries after massive fire engulfs factory in Karachi's SITE area today (Saturday).

As per media details, Sindh rangers are providing assistance to fire brigade vehicles, striving hard extinguishing the third degree fire. 

Pakistan Navy tenders have also been called in to participate in the rescue services in the operation.

According to rescue teams, the injured was shifted to nearby hospital.

