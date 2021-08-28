120-year-old woman makes history after receiving second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
A 120-year-old woman has emerged as the ‘poster girl’ of vaccination as she received the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Dholi Devi proved that age is just a number as she administered the second dose of the vaccine. She is a resident of village Ghar Katiyas of Sub Division Drudu, Tehsil Latti in Udhampur.
Turning to her Twitter handle, Indian Minister of State Dr Jatinder Singh shared a video of the elderly woman getting the vaccine at her home.
VIDEO: 120 year old Smt. Dholi Devi from Dudu Panchayat of district #Udhampur testifies that age is just a number.
Takes her second dose of #COVID vaccine and thanks PM Sh @NarendraModi, saying “Modi Sahab Ko Namastey”. pic.twitter.com/8DeJT2VkG4— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 25, 2021
The vaccine hesitancy prevalent in the region has resulted in a slow progress for the vaccination drive of March and April 2021.
India crossed the milestone of vaccinating more than 10 million people in a single day on Friday.
According to data provided by the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1,00,64,032 people were vaccinated on Friday, bringing the total number of vaccines to 620 million.
