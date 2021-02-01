Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as Pakistan reopens primary schools, universities
ISLAMABAD – All remaining educational institutions across the country have re-opened from today after closure due to COVID-19.
In the second phase, all universities, colleges and institutions for nursery to grade 8 across the country were re-opened today.
Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood wished the best to students on Twitter Sunday night.
All the remaining educational institutions are opening tomorrow. I wish the very best to all students.— Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) January 31, 2021
On November 26, last year the government had closed all schools to in-person education until Jan. 10 after the country was hit by the second wave of the novel disease.
The decision to reopen schools comes amid a worsening coronavirus situation both domestically and internationally.
Pakistan reported 1,616 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, after which the total number of active cases stands at 33,493. The South Asian country lost 26 more people infected with the disease in this time.
