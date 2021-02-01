Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as Pakistan reopens primary schools, universities
Web Desk
12:29 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as Pakistan reopens primary schools, universities
Share

ISLAMABAD – All remaining educational institutions across the country have re-opened from today after closure due to COVID-19.

In the second phase, all universities, colleges and institutions for nursery to grade 8 across the country were re-opened today.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood wished the best to students on Twitter Sunday night.

On November 26, last year the government had closed all schools to in-person education until Jan. 10 after the country was hit by the second wave of the novel disease.

The decision to reopen schools comes amid a worsening coronavirus situation both domestically and internationally.

Pakistan reported 1,616 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, after which the total number of active cases stands at 33,493. The South Asian country lost 26 more people infected with the disease in this time.

Pakistan reports 26 new deaths, 1615 fresh cases ... 11:42 AM | 1 Feb, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan has recorded 26 more deaths due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, the National Command ...

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 26 new deaths, 1615 fresh cases ...
11:42 AM | 1 Feb, 2021
PM Imran congratulates KP govt over health ...
11:12 AM | 1 Feb, 2021
Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today ...
10:51 AM | 1 Feb, 2021
Pakistan receives first batch of Chinese ...
10:35 AM | 1 Feb, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 February ...
09:05 AM | 1 Feb, 2021
Pakistan increases Petrol price by Rs2.70
09:58 PM | 31 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani actor Neelo Begum laid to rest in Lahore
07:42 PM | 31 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr