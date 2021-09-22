Pakistan logs 2,333 new Covid infections, 47 deaths in past 24 hours
Web Desk
09:12 AM | 22 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 2,333 new coronavirus infections while 47 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center said Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus stands at 27,374 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,230,238.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,261 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,140,917. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 61,947 and the positivity ratio dropped to 4.56 percent.

At least 452,267 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 424,701 in Punjab 171,874 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 171,874 in Islamabad, 32,796 in Balochistan, 33,864 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,264 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,470 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,295 in Sindh, 5,444 KP, 905 in Islamabad, 733 in Azad Kashmir, 345 in Balochistan, and 182 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 51,139 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,001,178 since the first case was reported.

