Pakistan reports 4,858 new cases, 40 deaths amid Covid-19 surge
ISLAMABAD – At least 40 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Pakistan over the past 24 hours while around 4,858 people tested positive for the novel disease in the last 24 hours, NCOC said Monday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,462 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,039,695.
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,414
Positive Cases: 4858
Positivity % : 8.61%
Deaths : 40
In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,361 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 943,020. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 73,213 while the national positivity stands at 8.61 percent.
At least 385,414 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 357,735 in Punjab 144,848 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 88,093 in Islamabad, 30,502 in Balochistan, 24,891 in Azad Kashmir, and 8,212 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Pakistan reaches 30m Covid vaccination milestone 12:28 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has set another record after 30 million Pakistanis were vaccinated against the novel virus, ...
Moreover, 11,067 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,021 in Sindh, 4,468 in KP, 803 in Islamabad, 628 in Azad Kashmir, 328 in Balochistan, and 147 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 56,414 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,108,532 since the first case was reported.
Pakistan mulls vaccinating youngsters aged 12-18 ... 07:58 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is considering vaccinating its citizens under 18 years of age as it aims to inoculate 70 ...
