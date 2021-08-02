Pakistan reports 4,858 new cases, 40 deaths amid Covid-19 surge
Web Desk
09:11 AM | 2 Aug, 2021
Pakistan reports 4,858 new cases, 40 deaths amid Covid-19 surge
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 40 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Pakistan over the past 24 hours while around 4,858 people tested positive for the novel disease in the last 24 hours, NCOC said Monday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,462 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,039,695.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,361 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 943,020. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 73,213 while the national positivity stands at 8.61 percent.

At least 385,414 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 357,735 in Punjab 144,848 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 88,093 in Islamabad, 30,502 in Balochistan, 24,891 in Azad Kashmir, and 8,212 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan reaches 30m Covid vaccination milestone 12:28 PM | 1 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has set another record after 30 million Pakistanis were vaccinated against the novel virus, ...

Moreover, 11,067 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,021 in Sindh, 4,468 in KP, 803 in Islamabad, 628 in Azad Kashmir, 328 in Balochistan, and 147 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 56,414 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 16,108,532 since the first case was reported.

Pakistan mulls vaccinating youngsters aged 12-18 ... 07:58 PM | 31 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is considering vaccinating its citizens under 18 years of age as it aims to inoculate 70 ...

More From This Category
Pakistan hopeful India will ‘act fairly’ as ...
11:44 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
Balloon with Quaid-e-Azam’s pictures panics ...
11:17 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
Arab Parliament speaker arrives in Pakistan on ...
10:09 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
Three women’s seats add to PTI’s strength in ...
09:10 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
Noor Mukadam’s killer won’t escape justice, ...
07:21 PM | 1 Aug, 2021
Five children killed, three injured as roof ...
04:24 PM | 1 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Afghanistan’s first gym for women opens in Kandahar
06:41 PM | 1 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr