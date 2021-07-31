Pakistan mulls vaccinating youngsters aged 12-18 against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is considering vaccinating its citizens under 18 years of age as it aims to inoculate 70 percent of its population by the end of this year, local media reported.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and other relevant institutions are working in this direction, a report cited sources in the Ministry of National Health Services as saying. The government is expected to announce its strategy in this regard soon.

In the first phase, vaccination will be opened for Pakistanis aged 15-18. In the second phase, people aged 12-15 will receive the jabs.

Six million people in Pakistani have been fully vaccinated so far. The number of partially vaccinated people is 23.3 million.