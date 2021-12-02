Coronavirus claims 8 more lives in Pakistan, infects 377 in a day
Coronavirus claims 8 more lives in Pakistan, infects 377 in a day
ISLAMABAD − At least 8 people died of the novel disease while 377 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,745 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,285,631.

Pakistan conducted a total of 44,137 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.85 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 904. Around 364 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,242,718.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 14,168.

As many as 476,017 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,240 in Punjab, 180,146 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,765 in Islamabad, 33,488 in Balochistan, 34,563 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,412 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,028 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,622 in Sindh, 5,851 in KP, 956 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 360 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

