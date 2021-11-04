Covid-19 infects 580, kills 19 in a day: NCOC

ISLAMABAD − At least 19 people died of the novel disease while 580 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,496 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,275,158.

Pakistan conducted a total of 43,901 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.32 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,247. Around 554 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,224,085.

Statistics 4 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,901

Positive Cases: 580

Positivity %: 1.32%

Deaths : 19

Patients on Critical Care: 1247 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 4, 2021

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 22,577.

As many as 470,978 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 440,678 in Punjab, 178,319 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,022 in Islamabad, 33,280 in Balochistan, 34,489 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,392 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,936 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,579 in Sindh, 5,757 in KP, 941 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 356 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.