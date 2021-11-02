Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a year

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s consistent decline in daily Covid cases saw a new milestone on Tuesday as the country recorded 457 cases – the lowest daily infections in more than a year.

According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 10 people died of the novel disease while 457 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours.

The overall death toll has now surged to 28,466 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,274,017.

Statistics 2 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 39,296

Positive Cases: 457

Positivity %: 1.16%

Deaths : 10

Patients on Critical Care: 1234 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 2, 2021

Pakistan conducted a total of 39,296 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.16 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,234.

Around 428 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,222,987. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 22,564.

As many as 470,421 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 440,378 in Punjab, 178,135 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,945 in Islamabad, 33,267 in Balochistan, 34,481 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,390 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,924 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,569 in Sindh, 5,751 in KP, 940 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 356 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Covid global death toll passes 5 million

On the other hand, around five million people have died worldwide from the novel disease since the disease first emerged nearly two years ago, according to a tally from official sources compiled by an international news agency.