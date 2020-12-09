Pakistan reports 2,963 new cases, 60 deaths amid Covid-19 second wave

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday has recorded 60 deaths and 2,963 new cases due to the novel virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll stands at 8,547 as 60 more people died to the coronavirus infections. At least 1,797 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours while 2,498 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases surged to 45,324. The national tally of cases now currently stands at 426,142. Overall 372,271 people have recovered from the deadly virus until now.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

At least 187,684 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 124,804 in Punjab, 50,506 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 33,420 in Islamabad, 17,540 in Balochistan, 7,427 in Azad Kashmir and 4,761 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 3,242 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,081 in Sindh, 1,429 in KP, 345 in Islamabad, 182 in Azad Kashmir, 170 in Balochistan, and 98 in GB.

Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Peshawar are top cities where the tally of COVID-19 critical patients is rising. In Multan, 63 per cent ventilators for coronavirus patients are occupied, 49 in Islamabad, 41 in Peshawar and 36 per cent in Lahore.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,865,944 coronavirus tests and 38,092 in the last 24 hours. 372,271 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,498 patients are in critical condition.