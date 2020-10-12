Pakistan reports 10 new deaths, 385 cases of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reached to 8,552 as 385 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Ten coronavirus patients died from the infection during the last 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Some 26,951 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday.

Around 304,185 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 319,317 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,118, Balochistan 15,525, GB 3,937, ICT 17,331, KP 38,348, Punjab 100,764 and Sindh 140,294.

About 6,580 deaths were recorded in the country since the pandemic began in the South Asian country earlier this year.

A total of 3,884,796 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) warned the authorities and the general public about the foreseeable second spike of coronavirus, which is likely to start from educational institutions as it happened in US, India and Iran.

“Unluckily, the government’s response is only limited to issuance of notifications of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), whose implementation is non-existent anywhere including schools,” said the PMA office-bearers while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

The winter, they said, had arrived and the schools were opened but any negligence on the part of the government or the public might cause another spike of Covid-19 in the country.