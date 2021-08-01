PMLN’s Ahsan Iqbal contracts coronavirus again
Web Desk
10:28 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
PMLN’s Ahsan Iqbal contracts coronavirus again
Share

ISLAMABAD – Seasoned politician and Secretary-General of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ahsan Iqbal has again tested positive for the novel Covid-19.

The former Interior Minister has quarantined himself at home for two weeks after testing positive. He also urged people to pray for his swift recovery.

“I have been again tested positive for coronavirus and have quarantined myself. I request my friends, well-wishers, and especially to the people of Narowal to pray for my quick recovery, wear the mask and observe the SOPs”, he wrote on his official Twitter.

Former CM Punjab and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, has wished Ahsan Iqbal a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

Last year in June, he first contracted the deadly disease. Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz had also tested positive for COVID-19 on July 28 after she returned from the AJK election campaign.

COVID-19: Pakistan reports over 5,000 daily cases ... 09:15 AM | 1 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 62 people lost their lives to COVID-19 in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, the highest daily ...

Pakistan is currently experiencing the fourth wave of Covid triggered by a Delta variant of covid which first surfaced in India last year.

More From This Category
Afghan Taliban capable to combat Daesh in ...
11:34 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
PM Imran to answer public's questions via phone ...
09:58 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
COVID-19: Pakistan reports over 5,000 daily cases ...
09:15 AM | 1 Aug, 2021
Pakistan ranks as world’s most affordable ...
11:19 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Rizwan makes new world record by scoring highest ...
10:35 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Pakistani minister slams India's Modi for leaving ...
10:17 PM | 31 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jhanvi Kapoor sets internet on fire with new workout video
09:53 PM | 31 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr