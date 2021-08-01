PMLN’s Ahsan Iqbal contracts coronavirus again

ISLAMABAD – Seasoned politician and Secretary-General of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ahsan Iqbal has again tested positive for the novel Covid-19.

The former Interior Minister has quarantined himself at home for two weeks after testing positive. He also urged people to pray for his swift recovery.

“I have been again tested positive for coronavirus and have quarantined myself. I request my friends, well-wishers, and especially to the people of Narowal to pray for my quick recovery, wear the mask and observe the SOPs”, he wrote on his official Twitter.

مجھے کوویڈ کی دوبارہ تشخیص ہوئی ہے- میں نے قرنطینہ اختیار کر لیا ہے-تمام دوستوں، احباب اور بالخصوص اہلیان نارووال سے درخواست ہے کہ میری جلد صحتیابی کے اپنی دعاؤوں میں مجھے یاد رکھیں!

ماسک پہنیں اور کرونا کے خلاف ایس او پیز پہ عمل کریں! — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) July 31, 2021

Former CM Punjab and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, has wished Ahsan Iqbal a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

احسن اقبال صاحب دوبارہ کورونا کا شکار ہو گئے ہیں۔ اللہ پاک ان کو مکمل صحت عطا فرمائے اور آپ سب کو اپنے حفظ و امان میں رکھے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (القدس في العيون) (@CMShehbaz) July 31, 2021

Last year in June, he first contracted the deadly disease. Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz had also tested positive for COVID-19 on July 28 after she returned from the AJK election campaign.

Pakistan is currently experiencing the fourth wave of Covid triggered by a Delta variant of covid which first surfaced in India last year.