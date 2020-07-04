FM Qureshi shifted to Rawalpindi military hospital with Covid-19
Web Desk
11:44 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
FM Qureshi shifted to Rawalpindi military hospital with Covid-19
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been shifted to a military hospital in Rawalpindi on Saturday a day after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Local media reports say he has been moved to Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

On Friday, the minister had revealed about contacting the infection on Twitter, saying he had self-isolated himself at house.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood ... 06:28 PM | 3 Jul, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday tested positive for coronavirus, local media ...

“This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for COVID-19,” the foreign minister had said in a Twitter post.

“By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” Qureshi added.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Saturday wished the foreign minister “a quick recovery” from the disease that has infected over 200,000 people across Pakistan.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 227,205, according to government data until Saturday night.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 4,680, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 127,375 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has reported the highest number of deaths, a total of 1,844, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 1,501 and 1,020 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 122 fatalities; Islamabad, 130 deaths; Gilgit Baltistan, 29; and Azad Kashmir, 34.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

More From This Category
PTI govt committed to bring reforms in judicial ...
12:02 AM | 5 Jul, 2020
FM Qureshi shifted to Rawalpindi military ...
11:44 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Israeli border police commander tests positive ...
10:56 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Covid-19: Punjab edu minister hints at reopening ...
10:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
PM Imran lauds nation’s resilience as Pakistan ...
10:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Three more Pakistani players eligible to travel ...
09:36 PM | 4 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgiç may become Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador
02:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr