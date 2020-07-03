Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tests positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday tested positive for coronavirus, local media reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has quarantined himself at his house. He said in a tweet, "This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid 19".

This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid 19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 3, 2020

"By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers."

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 221,892, according to government data until Friday morning.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 4,551 according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 113,623 patients have fully recovered.

Punjab has reported the highest number of deaths, a total of 1,784, while Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 1,437 and 973 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 121 fatalities; Islamabad, 129 deaths; Gilgit Baltistan, 28; and Azad Kashmir, 32.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).