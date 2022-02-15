Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,597 new infections, 27 deaths in a day
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 2,597 new coronavirus infections Tuesday morning as the country continues to battle a fifth wave of the pandemic.
At least 27 people died of the novel disease during the last 24 hours, the overall toll has now surged to 29,828 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,488,958.
Pakistan conducted a total of 48,037 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 5.40 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,588.
Around 3,804 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,383,725. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases dropped to 75,405.
As many as 560,036 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 496,134 in Punjab, 211,112 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,277 in Islamabad, 35,111 in Balochistan, 42,042 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,246 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 13,380 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,985 in Sindh, 6,133 in KP, 999 in Islamabad, 771 in Azad Kashmir, 371 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday announced that 200 million Covid-19 vaccines had so far been administered in the country.
According to the data from the country’s nerve center on the novel virus, 2,006,247 doses were administered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of doses of seven different vaccines given so far to 200,887,927.
