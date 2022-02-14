Covid-19: Pakistan passes milestone of administering 200mn vaccine doses

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday announced that 200 million Covid-19 vaccines had so far been administered in the country.

According to the data from the country’s nerve center on the novel virus, 2,006,247 doses were administered during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of doses of seven different vaccines given so far to 200,887,927.

Pakistan has achieved a major COVID vaccination milestone as the total vaccine doses administered have surpassed 200 million!



Together, we can turn the tide against COVID-19 by getting fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/LTtONNXjvs — Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) February 14, 2022

Pakistan, with a population of 220 million, rolled out its national vaccine campaign in February last year, prioritizing health care workers and the elderly. It has since expanded its campaign to include the entire eligible population.

The latest statistics from NCOC showed that South Asian country sees a major drop in COVID-19 daily death count. Pakistan recorded the lowest daily Covid-19 toll in a month after 2,662 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

At least 29 people died of the novel disease during the last 24 hours, the overall toll has now surged to 29,801 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,486,361.