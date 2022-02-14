Mahira Khan expresses her love for Leonardo DiCaprio
Lollywood queen Mahira Khan is an absolute stunner who has a huge fan following that are die-hard followers of her beauty, style and witty answers.
This time around, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star indulged in a fun Question and Answer session on her official Twitter handle.
Replying to some of her curious admirers, the Bol actor had some interesting revelations up her sleeves
A user asked, “If you had the chance to marry, kill and date one of these actors Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio, ‘ what would you do?
I’d marry Leo. He’d finally committ :)
I’d date Johnny and Tom. https://t.co/OZS6ODYqOj— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 11, 2022
Responding to the query, the Humsafar star quipped, ‘If I would have the chance, I would marry Leonardo DiCaprio, and date Tom Cruise and Johnny Depp,”.
Moreover, the Sadqay Tumharey actor had tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time earlier this month.
On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.
