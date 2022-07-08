Sania Mirza gets emotional after final Wimbledon match of her career
Share
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza suffered a heartbreaking loss in the mixed doubles semi-final at Wimbledon 2022. It was her last match of the career for Wimbledon as she already announced the retirement last month.
She and her doubles partner Mate Pavić exited the tournament after losing the final four clash to the pairing of Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk by a scoreline of 6-4, 5-7, 4-6.
Taking to Instagram, the Sania Mirza pens an emotional note after final match at Wimbledon.
She wrote, “Sport takes so much out of you. Mentally, physically, emotionally. The wins and the losses ..hours of hard work and sleepless nights after tough losses ???? But it gives you soooo much in return that not many other 'jobs' can give you and for which i am forever grateful for ???? the tears and the joy ,the fight and the struggle.. the work we put in is all worth it in the end ..it wasn't meant to be this time @wimbledon but you have been nothing but spectacular ???? it has been an honor to play here and win here over the last 20 years ..i will miss you..until we meet again.”
View this post on Instagram
Mirza is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The pair welcomed their son in 2018.
How Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza fell in love? 06:56 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza are the perfect example of the case that love ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- #NidaYasir and #YasirNawaz all set to release #Chakkar on their ...05:33 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Mashal Khan vibes with her friend in viral dance video05:10 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan drops first look of her new film03:50 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Hajj 2022: AlizehShah shares a hilarious meme about Shoaib Akhtar and ...02:50 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022