Sania Mirza gets emotional after final Wimbledon match of her career
Web Desk
01:59 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
Source: Instagram
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza suffered a heartbreaking loss in the mixed doubles semi-final at Wimbledon 2022. It was her last match of the career for Wimbledon as she already announced the retirement last month.

She and her doubles partner Mate Pavić exited the tournament after losing the final four clash to the pairing of Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk by a scoreline of 6-4, 5-7, 4-6.

Taking to Instagram, the Sania Mirza pens an emotional note after final match at Wimbledon.

She wrote, “Sport takes so much out of you. Mentally, physically, emotionally. The wins and the losses ..hours of hard work and sleepless nights after tough losses ???? But it gives you soooo much in return that not many other 'jobs' can give you and for which i am forever grateful for ???? the tears and the joy ,the fight and the struggle.. the work we put in is all worth it in the end ..it wasn't meant to be this time @wimbledon but you have been nothing but spectacular ???? it has been an honor to play here and win here over the last 20 years ..i will miss you..until we meet again.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Mirza is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The pair welcomed their son in 2018.

