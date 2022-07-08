Pakistan pays tribute to Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani on martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD – The government and people of Pakistan paid glowing tributes to Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Wani on the occasion of his 6th martyrdom anniversary on Friday.

Calling Burhan Wani the face of the indigenous Kashmir freedom movement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar urged India to desist from indiscriminate use of force and relentless targeting of Kashmiris especially the youth.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also paid a tribute to the martyred Kashmiri youth leader.

The premier, in a message, said Burhan Wani penned down a new chapter in freedom movement of Kashmir through his unparalleled sacrifice.

Burhan, an ardent student, was forced to leave books and carry gun due to unjust Indian oppression and has now become an epitome of Kashmiri people's indomitable resistance against India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Shehbaz said that a nation having brave sons like Burhan Wani cannot be enslaved by the whole world what to speak of nine hundred thousand Indian forces.

Saluting the Kashmiri people for their decades long courageous struggle, the Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan's every possible support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for freedom.

He called upon the international community to play its role in resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through plebiscite under the relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.