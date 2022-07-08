Aishwarya Rai Bachchan drops first look of her new film

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to amaze the audience once again with her upcoming Tamil project, Ponniyin Selvan.

The former Miss World will be seen in the role of Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission of vengeance. This is a period drama that’s based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular 1995 historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni).

Lyca Productions took to Instagram to share the poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, decked up in a red ensemble and jewellery.

Besides Rai, the film features Trisha, R Parthiban, Sarath Kumar, Sobhita Dulipala, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, Prabhu, among others. The film will release on September 30, 2022.

