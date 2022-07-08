Sana Khan embarks on Hajj with husband Anas Saiyad

Former Indian actress Sana Khan is currently on Hajj with her husband, Anas Saiyad and is winning hearts by sharing glimpses of her spiritual journey.

The 33-year-old star left showbiz for religious reasons after she tied the knot with Anas. Now, the beauty has dropped a few pictures, seeking forgiveness from her brothers and sisters in case she caused them pain.

Taking to Instagram, Sana posted beautiful pictures with her husband Anas and needless to say, her pictures are winning hearts online.

'May Allah bless you with great rewards.' Soon her posts went viral on social media and her admirers showered love and compliments over her pictures.

Moreover, the netizens also praised the former actress and lauded how well she is carrying out her spiritual transformation.

On the work front, Khan had completed her three Umrahs post her marriage. She performed her first Umrah in December 2021 and her second in Ramzan this year. Soon after that, she completed her third Umrah with Mufti Anas in May 2022.