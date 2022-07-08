Sana Khan embarks on Hajj with husband Anas Saiyad
Web Desk
04:20 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
Sana Khan embarks on Hajj with husband Anas Saiyad
Source: Sana Khan (Instagram)
Share

Former Indian actress Sana Khan is currently on Hajj with her husband, Anas Saiyad and is winning hearts by sharing glimpses of her spiritual journey.

The 33-year-old star left showbiz for religious reasons after she tied the knot with Anas. Now, the beauty has dropped a few pictures, seeking forgiveness from her brothers and sisters in case she caused them pain.

Taking to Instagram, Sana posted beautiful pictures with her husband Anas and needless to say, her pictures are winning hearts online.

'May Allah bless you with great rewards.' Soon her posts went viral on social media and her admirers showered love and compliments over her pictures.

Moreover, the netizens also praised the former actress and lauded how well she is carrying out her spiritual transformation. 

On the work front, Khan had completed her three Umrahs post her marriage. She performed her first Umrah in December 2021 and her second in Ramzan this year. Soon after that, she completed her third Umrah with Mufti Anas in May 2022.

Yashma Gill gets emotional after meeting Sana ... 08:21 PM | 27 Apr, 2022

KARACHI – Pakistani film and television actor Yashma Gill has sent out an emotional message to her fans after ...

More From This Category
#NidaYasir and #YasirNawaz all set to release ...
05:33 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
Armeena Khan's new swimming pool photos set ...
04:44 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
Hajj 2022: AlizehShah shares a hilarious meme ...
02:50 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
Mashal Khan vibes with her friend in viral dance ...
05:10 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan drops first look of her ...
03:50 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
‘Chal Jaan De’ – Asim Azhar’s new song ...
01:02 PM | 8 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#NidaYasir and #YasirNawaz all set to release #Chakkar on their #YouTube channel
05:33 PM | 8 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr