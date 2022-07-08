Mashal Khan vibes with her friend in viral dance video
Share
The mesmerizing and charming Mashal Khan has been making her mark in Lollywood, garnering many accolades for her outstanding performances.
Now, her fans are going gaga over her newly shared video with makeup artist Astel Bhatti. Popular for her multi-talented personality, Khan has received applause for her groovy moves.
The video shared on the platform TikTok helped the Hasrat actress gather thousands of views. Fans were quick to point out how effortlessly Khan had aced the dancing steps.
@mashalllkhan Shoot cancelled because of rain so we decided to make a little dance @astel826 #fyp #foryoupage #viral #trending #music #dance ♬ Tocame - Sak Noel & Salvi & Franklin Dam
Known for her role 'Kinza' in Suno Chanda, Mashal was widely praised and even starred in the sequel. She has achieved diverse roles under her belt from Paras in Mere Hamdam, and Lubna in Parizaad, to hosting a travel show on Hum TV, Amazing Nordics.
Mashal Khan's new dance video goes viral 05:00 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
Lollywood diva Mashal Khan and rising star Hammad Shoaib are all set to star in a new project and needless to say, the ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- #NidaYasir and #YasirNawaz all set to release #Chakkar on their ...05:33 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Mashal Khan vibes with her friend in viral dance video05:10 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan drops first look of her new film03:50 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Hajj 2022: AlizehShah shares a hilarious meme about Shoaib Akhtar and ...02:50 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022