Armeena Khan's new swimming pool photos set internet on fire

Lollywood diva Armeena Khan has left her fans stunned with new photos that she posted on her social media account.

The gorgeous actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a new photo in which she can be seen enjoying her leisure time in a swimming pool. Looking fabulous in a swimsuit, Khan looked super pretty.

"“Poolside is my paradise.” - Anon. #AldemarRoyalMare #Crete ", captioned the Janaan actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)