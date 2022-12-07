PM's son Suleman Shehbaz set to return home after four years in self-exile
Web Desk
09:26 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
PM's son Suleman Shehbaz set to return home after four years in self-exile
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Suleman Shehbaz, the younger son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is all set to return to Pakistan after ending his self-exile after four years.

Reports in local media suggest that Suleman is in Saudi Arabia where he will perform Umrah and then fly to Pakistan on Saturday with his family members.

Before arriving in his homeland, the son of the Pakistani premier approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protective bail in a money laundering case.

In his petition, Suleman maintained that he wants to return to Pakistan to appear before the court, years after an accountability court declared him a proclaimed offender.

He maintained that he has never been a public office-holder, pleading that a baseless case of money laundering has been filed against him in a scourge trend of political revenge.

In the year 2020, federal investigators lodged a case against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons under several sections for money laundering. Official maintained that Suleman and his brother hold scores of Benami accounts which were used to launder over Rs16 billion.

PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs16 billion ... 06:16 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

LAHORE – A court in Punjab’s capital city Wednesday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son ...

Several PML-N leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif get relief in a money laundering case earlier in October this year as a special court acquitted ruling party members.

More From This Category
Fire guts scores of stalls in Islamabad’s ...
09:44 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
President Alvi proposes early closure of business ...
08:34 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Imran Khan intends to dissolve Punjab, KP ...
08:15 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
2-day  ‘China’s intangible cultural heritage ...
07:33 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan ...
06:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
COAS Asim Munir visits Quaid-e-Azam's mausoleum, ...
05:40 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Newlyweds Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan share their beautiful lovestory
09:00 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr