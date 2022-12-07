PM's son Suleman Shehbaz set to return home after four years in self-exile

ISLAMABAD – Suleman Shehbaz, the younger son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is all set to return to Pakistan after ending his self-exile after four years.

Reports in local media suggest that Suleman is in Saudi Arabia where he will perform Umrah and then fly to Pakistan on Saturday with his family members.

Before arriving in his homeland, the son of the Pakistani premier approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protective bail in a money laundering case.

In his petition, Suleman maintained that he wants to return to Pakistan to appear before the court, years after an accountability court declared him a proclaimed offender.

He maintained that he has never been a public office-holder, pleading that a baseless case of money laundering has been filed against him in a scourge trend of political revenge.

In the year 2020, federal investigators lodged a case against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons under several sections for money laundering. Official maintained that Suleman and his brother hold scores of Benami accounts which were used to launder over Rs16 billion.

PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs16 billion ... 06:16 PM | 12 Oct, 2022 LAHORE – A court in Punjab’s capital city Wednesday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son ...

Several PML-N leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif get relief in a money laundering case earlier in October this year as a special court acquitted ruling party members.