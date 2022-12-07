Fire guts several stalls at Islamabad’s Sunday market
ISLAMABAD – A fire broke out in the H-9 area near Peshawar Mor in the federal capital on Wednesday, gutting scores of roadside stalls.
Reports in local media said the inferno breaks out in the market in the evening and spread through the market, engulfing a number of roadside stalls.
Soon after the incident, the fire brigade, rescue teams, and local administration members rushed to the spot to control the flames. Pakistan Navy also sent around a dozen fire tenders and tankers to douse the fire.
It was reported that Islamabad DC Irfan Memon oversee firefighting efforts while officials sealed all routes leading to the market.
Once again a huge Fire erupted at Sunday Bazar, #Islamabad. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/35JSdY1oiE— Islamabadian (@Islamabadies) December 7, 2022
Interior Minister took notice of the incident and directed officials to review the progress and made arrangements to prevent the spread.
More to follow…
