PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs16 billion money laundering case
Share
LAHORE – A court in Punjab’s capital city Wednesday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in the Rs16 billion money laundering case.
The Special Court, Central, announced the verdict after the Federal Investigation Agency prosecutor informed the judge that no money was directly deposited in the bank accounts of the father-son duo.
During today’s hearing, Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel argued that the investigation officer had attempted to twist the statements recorded by witnesses in the case.
Not a single witness out of 161 has mentioned the names of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in their statements.
After hearing the arguments, the court had reserved its verdict.
In December 2021, the FIA had submitted the challan against Shehbaz and Hamza before the special court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case.
According to the FIA report submitted to the court, the investigation team has “detected 28 benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed during 2008-18. The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions.”
Lahore court seeks Maqsood Chaprasi's death ... 02:50 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
LAHORE – A special central court has directed an investigation officer to submit death certificate of Malik ...
- PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs16 billion money laundering case06:16 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- Biden warns Saudi Arabia of ‘consequence’ after OPEC announces to ...06:11 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
-
- Ashtar Ausaf resigns as AGP ahead of JCP meeting on judges’ ...05:30 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
-
-
- 'Taqdeer': Alizeh Shah and Sami Khan trolled for age gap04:51 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- Ali Zafar pens a heartwarming note for Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th ...04:25 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022