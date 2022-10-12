Filmstar Meera's new video goes viral
Irtiza Rubab, popularly known as Meera, is a versatile Pakistani film actress, model, and television presenter, who has been a part of the showbiz industry for a long time.
Having various Lollywood dramas and films under her belt to this date, Meera has been listed as a multi-talented personality.
This time around, Meera gave a glimpse into her USA trip where the weather is getting considerably chilly.
On the work front, Meera Jee and Amna Ilyas are gearing up for a project that is yet to be titled or announced.
