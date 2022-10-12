Omar Sarfraz Cheema appointed Punjab's home adviser

07:20 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
Omar Sarfraz Cheema appointed Punjab's home adviser
LAHORE – Former governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema has been named as the adviser to the province's chief minister on home affairs.

Cheema confirmed the development on Twitter where he thanked the PTI chairman for picking him for the post.

The decision to appoint Cheema comes a day after former provincial home minister Col (retd) Hashim Dogar send his resignation to CM Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Dogar had shared a copy of his resignation on Twitter, stating that he will continue to serve as a loyal worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“I feel regretful to inform you that I shall not be able to continue due to my personal commitments and some health issues. I was and will always be available to serve you and my party chairman for the time to come,” the resignation letter read. 

